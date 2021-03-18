Washington Signs LB David Mayo, C Tyler Larsen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed linebacker David Mayo and center Tyler Larsen. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mayo (6-2, 240) was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round (No. 169 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 89 games and 19 starts and compiled 132 tackles (81 solo), 2.5 sacks for a loss of 8.5 yards, four passes defensed, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Last season as a member of the New York Giants, Mayo played in 11 games and registered 20 tackles (12 solo), two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

Mayo played collegiately at Texas State and played in 29 games in 3 seasons (2012-2014). During his tenure, he totaled 284 tackles (157 solo), four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Mayo, 27, attended Scappoose High School in Scappoose, Ore. He was born August 18, 1993.

Larsen (6-4, 235) originally entered the NFL with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent on May 12, 2014. He appeared in 68 games and 18 starts, allowing only one sack in his career. Last season as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Larsen saw action in 13 games and primarily played on special teams.

Larsen played collegiately at Utah State where he was a three-time all-conference selection, earning first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior in 2013 and first-team All-Western Athletic Conference recognition as a junior in 2012 and sophomore in 2011. He played in 54 games with 52 starts, both school records.