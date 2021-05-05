Washington Signs TE Deon Yelder, CB Linden Stephens

The Washington Football Team filled two of its four open roster spots by signing tight end Deon Yelder and cornerback Linden Stephens, the team announced Wednesday.
Welder, an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad before spending the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Yelder has 10 receptions for 86 yards in 26-career games (two starts). He'll join a tight ends room that includes Logan Thomas, Sammis Reyes, Marcus Baugh and fourth-round rookie John Bates, among others.
Stephens, also an undrafted free agent in 2018, has spent time with the Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot, 193-pound Stephens has totaled six tackles in 16 career games the past two seasons.