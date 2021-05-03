Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football team announced today that it has made the following roster moves:
Washington agreed to terms with the following college free agents:
- RB Jaret Patterson
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 3, 2021.
From first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne, Washington added prospects poised to contribute in the nation's capital.
Here's everything you need to know about Washington's 10-player draft class.
Milne was one of quarterback Zach Wilson's primary receivers and had a career-high 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.
Toney (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a team captain at Penn State.
Bradley-King (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for recording 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2020.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Cheeseman appeared in 39 career games at Michigan.
Forrest was a three-year starter with the Bearcats, recording 200 tackles and six interceptions in his career.
The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates projects as more of a blocking tight end with immediate special teams potential.
Brown (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels and recorded 21 touchdowns over the course of his career.