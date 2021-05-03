News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

May 03, 2021 at 09:27 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Roster Update Graphic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football team announced today that it has made the following roster moves:

Washington agreed to terms with the following college free agents:

  • RB Jaret Patterson

