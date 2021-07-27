Washington Signs Jon Allen To 4-Year Extension

Allen was an integral piece of what helped Washington's defense improve from 27th in 2019 to second-best in 2020. He was moved from defensive end to defensive tackle after Jack Del Rio changed the defense to a 4-3 scheme and played the most defensive snaps of his career (803).

When asked in December what has stood out about Allen over the past year, head coach Ron Rivera put it simple: his power.

"He's got an amazing punch and extension on those arms," Rivera said. "You just see the power and you feel the power. That's why, to me, him learning and understanding and getting a feel for what we're doing and attacking and punching and using that power on half a man, you can see him half success. He's got some strength, and you can see it."

Allen was the first of four consecutive first-round picks Washington has used on the defensive line. He's proven his value, too, as he has started in every game he's played for the team and been a mentor to his younger teammates. Now Washington has ensured that Allen will continue to be a key pillar to the defenses' success, and Allen can feel the excitement surrounding the team's future.