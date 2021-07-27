Washington Signs Jon Allen To 4-Year Extension

Jonathan Allen is staying in Washington.
Allen, who the team drafted 17th overall in 2017, has signed a four-year extension that will keep him in the burgundy and gold until 2025, the team announced on Tuesday. The move also ensures that Washington's quartet of first-round picks on the defensive line remains intact.
"Washington for life," Allen said via Twitter.
Allen has started in at least 15 games the past three seasons and consistently been one of defense's most productive tacklers. He recorded 60-plus for the third straight season in 2020, and he has been among the team's Top 6 players in tackles since 2018. He has 202 tackles, 21 of which were for a loss, in his career.
Allen is also known for being a reliable pass-rusher. He has 17 sacks in his career, but his impact goes beyond those numbers. He had 50 total pressures in 2020 and received the best pass-rushing grade of his career (83.5), according to Pro Football Focus. He also led the team in quarterback hits (13) and hurries (34), per Grant Paulsen.
Allen was an integral piece of what helped Washington's defense improve from 27th in 2019 to second-best in 2020. He was moved from defensive end to defensive tackle after Jack Del Rio changed the defense to a 4-3 scheme and played the most defensive snaps of his career (803).
When asked in December what has stood out about Allen over the past year, head coach Ron Rivera put it simple: his power.
"He's got an amazing punch and extension on those arms," Rivera said. "You just see the power and you feel the power. That's why, to me, him learning and understanding and getting a feel for what we're doing and attacking and punching and using that power on half a man, you can see him half success. He's got some strength, and you can see it."
Allen was the first of four consecutive first-round picks Washington has used on the defensive line. He's proven his value, too, as he has started in every game he's played for the team and been a mentor to his younger teammates. Now Washington has ensured that Allen will continue to be a key pillar to the defenses' success, and Allen can feel the excitement surrounding the team's future.
"We have a good opportunity in front of us," Allen said. "We play some exciting opponents this year. There's a lot to be excited for as a Washington Football fan and player."