Washington Signs Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

Sep 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • WR Kelvin Harmon

