Washington Signs LB Justin Phillips To Reserve/Future Contract

Jan 13, 2021 at 04:47 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team signed the following player to Reserve/Future contracts:

  • LB Justin Phillips

