Washington Signs 13 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following player:
- LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
The Washington Football Team signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:
- DT David Bada
- WR Jeff Badet
- DB Jordan Brown
- WR Tony Brown
- TE Dylan Cantrell
- WR Trevor Davis
- DE Jalen Jelks
- DT Devaroe Lawrence
- RB Javon Leake
- T Rick Leonard
- TE Tyrone Swoopes
- K Kaare Vedvik
- RB Jonathan Williams
DT David Bada will be entering his second year in the International Pathway Program.