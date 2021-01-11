News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs 13 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 11, 2021 at 03:30 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following player:

  • LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

The Washington Football Team signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:

  • DT David Bada
  • WR Jeff Badet
  • DB Jordan Brown
  • WR Tony Brown
  • TE Dylan Cantrell
  • WR Trevor Davis
  • DE Jalen Jelks
  • DT Devaroe Lawrence
  • RB Javon Leake
  • T Rick Leonard
  • TE Tyrone Swoopes
  • K Kaare Vedvik
  • RB Jonathan Williams

DT David Bada will be entering his second year in the International Pathway Program.

