Washington Signs WR Robert Foster, Releases TE Marcus Baugh

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player:
- WR Robert Foster
The Washington Football Team has released the following player:
- TE Marcus Baugh
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:
- TE Temarrick Hemingway
The Washington Football Team has been granted an exemption from the league and will be allowed to carry 54 players while Foster undergoes the mandated six days of pre-entry COVID-19 testing.