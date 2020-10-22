News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs WR Robert Foster, Releases TE Marcus Baugh

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:50 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player:

  • WR Robert Foster

The Washington Football Team has released the following player:

  • TE Marcus Baugh

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • TE Temarrick Hemingway

The Washington Football Team has been granted an exemption from the league and will be allowed to carry 54 players while Foster undergoes the mandated six days of pre-entry COVID-19 testing.

