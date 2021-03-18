Washington Signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Fitzpatrick (6-2, 228) is entering his 17th NFL season after originally being selected by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 165 career games with 146 starts over 16 seasons with the Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick has completed 3,069-of-5,054 passes (60.7 pct.) for 34,977 yards and 223 touchdowns for a QB rating of 82.3. He has also registered 573 carries for 2,623 yards (4.6 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.

For the 2020 campaign with Miami, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games and made seven starts. He completed 183-of-267 passes (68.5 pct.) for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns for a QB rating of 95.6. He also recorded 30 carries for 151 yards (5.0 avg.) and two touchdowns.

In 2019 with Miami, Fitzpatrick played in 15 games and made 13 starts. He completed 311-of-502 passes (62.0 pct.) for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns for a QB rating of 85.5. He added 54 carries for 243 yards (4.5 avg.) and four scores.

In 2018 with Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick appeared in eight games with seven starts. He completed 164-of-246 passes (66.7 pct.) for 2,366 yards and 17 touchdowns for a QB rating of 100.4. He also added 36 carries for 152 yards (4.2 avg.) and two scores. He became the first player in NFL history to have three consecutive games with 400-plus passing yards (Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3). His four games with 400-plus passing yards tied Dan Marino (1984) and Peyton Manning (2013) for the single-season NFL record.

In 2017 with the Bucs, Fitzpatrick completed 96-of-163 passes (58.9 pct.) for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns for a QB rating of 86.0. He also added 15 carries for 78 yards (5.2 avg.).

In 2016 with the New York Jets, Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games with 11 starts. He completed 228-of-403 passes (56.6 pct.) for 2,710 yards and 12 touchdowns for a QB rating of 69.6. He added 33 carries for 130 yards (3.9 avg.).

With the Jets in 2015, Fitzpatrick started all 16 games. He completed 335-of-562 passes (59.6 pct.) for 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns for a QB rating of 88.0. He also added 60 carries for 270 yards (4.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. His 31 touchdown passes set a Jets single-season franchise record and his 3,905 passing yards were the second-most in a single season in Jets history.

In Houston in 2014, Fitzpatrick started 12 games. He completed 197-of-312 passes (63.1 pct.) for 2,483 yards and 17 touchdowns for a QB rating of 95.3. He added 50 carries for 184 yards (3.7 avg.) and two touchdowns.

In 2013 with Tennessee, Fitzpatrick played in 11 games with nine starts. He completed 217-of-350 passes (62.0 pct.) for 2,454 yards and fourteen touchdowns for a QB rating of 82.0. He added 43 carries for 225 yards (5.2 avg.) and three touchdowns.

Over four seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2009-2012, Fitzpatrick appeared in 55 games including 53 starts. He completed 1,041-of-1,742 passes for 11,654 yards, 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. He also added 175 rushes for 822 yards and two scores.

In 2008 with Cincinnati, Fitzpatrick played in 13 games with 12 starts. He completed 221-of-372 passes (59.4 pct.) for 1,905 yards and eight touchdowns for a QB rating of 70.0. He added 60 carries for 304 yards (5.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

In 2007, Fitzpatrick was traded to Cincinnati from St. Louis. He appeared in one game. From 2005-06, Fitzpatrick appeared in five games and made three starts. He completed 76-of-135 passes (56.3 pct.) for 777 yards and four touchdowns for a QB rating of 58.2. He added 17 carries for 64 yards (4.6 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick, 38, attended Harvard University and majored in economics. He played in 32 games and completed 384-of-641 passes (59.9 pct.) for 5,234 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also added 365 carries for 1,487 yards (4.1 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. He finished his career ranked 2nd in school history in completions (384), TD passes (39), passing yards (5,234) and completion percentage (59.9 pct.).