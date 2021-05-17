Washington Signs S Bobby McCain

The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed S Bobby McCain.

McCain (6-3, 307) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a fifth-round draft selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 87 career regular season games with 55 starts. He has registered 241 tackles (191 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, 30 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also recorded 11 special teams tackles (7 solo).

In 2020, McCain played in all 16 games with 15 starts. He recorded 46 tackles (39 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. He also served as a team captain for the third-consecutive season.

A four-year starter at the University of Memphis, McCain Played in 45 games with 43 starts and recorded 136 tackles (108 solo), 1.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 27 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also recorded 42 kickoff returns for 1,061 yards • (25.3 avg.) and returned four interceptions for TDs.