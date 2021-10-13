Washington signs S Cole Luke amid multiple roster moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

CB Darryl Roberts

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player:

CB Corn Elder

The Washington Football Team has released the following player from the practice squad:

K Chris Blewitt

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad: