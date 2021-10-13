Washington signs S Cole Luke amid multiple roster moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team has placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- CB Darryl Roberts
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player:
- CB Corn Elder
The Washington Football Team has released the following player from the practice squad:
- K Chris Blewitt
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:
- S Cole Luke