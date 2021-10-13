News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington signs S Cole Luke amid multiple roster moves

Oct 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

RosterUpdate_16x9_Home

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • CB Darryl Roberts

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player:

  • CB Corn Elder

The Washington Football Team has released the following player from the practice squad:

  • K Chris Blewitt

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • S Cole Luke

Related Content

news

Washington-Saints Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 33-22 loss over the New Orleans Saints, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

The Washington Football Team announces enhanced suites experience for the 2021 season

Fans can enjoy a new, chef-inspired menu along with a host of luxury upgrades, including in-suite amenities and mobile ordering.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Falcons Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Washington Signs Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Downgrades DT Matt Ioannidis To OUT, Elevates DT Daniel Wise

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
Advertising