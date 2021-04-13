Washington Signs Former Division I Basketball Player Sammis Reyes

Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham were all former Division I basketball players before developing into some of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Sammis Reyes is aiming to become the next athlete to make the transition. He'll begin his football career with the Washington Football Team, who announced his signing Tuesday.

Reyes (6-foot-7, 240 pounds) grew up in Chile before moving to the United States when he was 14 years old and starred at North Broward Prep in Florida. The football coaches there begged Reyes to play both sports, and he even went through a few practices as a tight end. Ultimately, though, he thought his future was in basketball, and getting injured on the football field would hinder his chances at the next level. He never ended up playing a game.

Only after playing sparingly at Tulane for two seasons did Reyes give football a legitimate shot.