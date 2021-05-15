News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs T Charles Leno Jr.

May 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed T Charles Leno Jr. 

Leno (6-3, 307) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a seventh-round draft selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 102 career regular season games with 94 starts. 

A 2018 Pro Bowl selection, Leno helped anchor an offense that ran for 121.1 yards per game. His offensive line also allowed just 6.45 percent sacks per pass attempt, the 10th-lowest in the league.

Leno has started 93 consecutive games at left tackle entering the 2021 season.

Leno played collegiately at Boise State where he started 39-consecutive games including the last 26 at left tackle. 

Leno, 29 was born in Oakland, Ca. and attended San Leandro High School.

