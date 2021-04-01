Washington Signs WR/KR DeAndre Carter

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carter (5-8, 190) is entering his fourth NFL season after originally being signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Carter spent time on the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers practice squads before being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. He has appeared in 43 career games with seven starts over three seasons with the Eagles, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average.

In 2020, between the Texans and Bears, Carter recorded 15 punt returns for 126 yards and an 8.4 return average. He also added 12 kick returns for 250 yards and an average of 20.8 yards per return.

In 2019 with Houston, Carter played in all 16 games (three starts) for the first time in his career, serving as a wide receiver and the primary punt and kick returner. He finished with 14 kickoff returns for 308 yards (22.0 avg.) and 22 punt returns for 214 yards (9.7 avg.). He added 11 receptions for 162 yards for a single-season career-high 14.7 yards per catch. His 9.7 yards per punt return average was the third-best mark in the NFL among qualified returners.

Carter, 27, played four seasons (2011-14) at California State University, Sacramento. He caught 207 passes for 2,760 yards (13.3 avg.) and 35 touchdowns in 41 career games for the Hornets and returned 18 career kickoffs for 426 yards (23.7 avg.) and 10 punts for 125 yards (12.5 avg.) and one touchdown. Carter earned All-America honors from the Associated Press and the FCS Athletic Directors Association as a senior in 2014.