Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-17 Upset Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Ball No. 2: Kicker Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins has had his share of issues this season; he's missed a field goal attempt in five games, some of which had costly consequences. But the veteran kicker was perfect against the Steelers, as he drilled all three of his attempts from 40-plus yards.

The first came with just five seconds left in the first half. After Smith and the offense drove down to the Steelers' 31-yard line, Hopkins quickly lined up with the rest of the kicking unit and nailed a 49-yarder to put Washington on the board.

The next came at an even more critical moment. With the score tied, 17-17, Hopkins calmly delivered a 45-yard kick that sailed through the uprights to give Washington its first lead of the game. Then, after the defense came down with an interception, Hopkins hit another 45-yarder to extend Washington's lead from three to six.