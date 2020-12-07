3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Steelers

1. Washington Has Played Solid On Defense

Washington knew it was going to have a tough challenge on both sides of the ball against the Steelers. And while it does trail by two scores, the defense has played well overall.

The unit made a statement in the opening minutes of the first quarter when it limited the Steelers to back-to-back three-and-outs. The score was tied at zero at the start of the second quarter, and at one point, Washington held Pittsburgh to eight rushing yards on five carries.

The biggest play came with Washington backed up on its own 1-yard line. The defense made a goal line stand with Chase Young making a diving save to bring down Benny Snell.