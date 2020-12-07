Washington Football Team Vs. Steelers Inactives, Week 13

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 19 WR Robert Foster
- No. 46 CB Cole Luke
- No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
- No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- No. 84 WR Jeff Badet
Notes:
- No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at right tackle.
- No. 78 Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at left tackle.
- No. 22 Deshazor Everett is expected to start at free safety.
The Pittsburgh Steelers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 5 QB Josh Dobbs
- No. 9 K Chris Boswell
- No. 22 CB Steven Nelson
- No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
- No. 77 OT Derwin Gray
- No. 87 TE Kevin Rader
