Washington Football Team Vs. Steelers Inactives, Week 13

Dec 07, 2020 at 03:29 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

The Washington Football Team will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Dec. 7, 2020. (Alex Mowrey/NFL)

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 19 WR Robert Foster
  • No. 46 CB Cole Luke
  • No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
  • No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  • No. 84 WR Jeff Badet

Notes:

  • No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at right tackle.
  • No. 78 Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at left tackle.
  • No. 22 Deshazor Everett is expected to start at free safety.

The Pittsburgh Steelers declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 5 QB Josh Dobbs
  • No. 9 K Chris Boswell
  • No. 22 CB Steven Nelson
  • No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
  • No. 77 OT Derwin Gray
  • No. 87 TE Kevin Rader

