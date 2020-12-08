Instant Analysis: Washington Robs Steelers Of Potential Perfect Season

Eleven days after its Thanksgiving rout of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington was sloppy in all phases of the first half Monday night.

Rookies Khaleke Hudson and James Smith-Williams committed penalties on special teams, while tight end Jeremy Sprinkle could not fall on a fumble with no one around him. Offensively, wide receivers Steven Sims Jr. and Isaiah Wright dropped passes, and the running game was nonexistent after surging rookie Antonio Gibson went out with a toe injury on the second drive and did not return.

Even the defense, which put forth a valiant effort that included an incredible goal-line stand, gave up a 50-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson in the second quarter. Washington has now given up eight plays of more than 50 yards this season, and all of them have come in the second half.