News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington's Week 13 Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Monday

Nov 30, 2020 at 07:21 PM
NFL Public Relations
Week13ScheduleChange_StatementGraphic_v1c_Twitter_2560x1440

The Washington Football Team's Week 13 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.

This change was made in response to the Steelers' Week 12 game against Baltimore, originally scheduled for Tuesday, being postponed until Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. That game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

Related Content

news

Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington Elevates LB Jordan Kunaszyk, T David Steinmetz From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Washington Signs S Cole Luke; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places T Geron Christian On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster move Thursday.
news

Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The team made the following statement Tuesday.
news

Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

The team released the following statement Monday. 
news

Washington Places QB Kyle Allen On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Advertising