Washington's Week 13 Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Monday

The Washington Football Team's Week 13 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.
This change was made in response to the Steelers' Week 12 game against Baltimore, originally scheduled for Tuesday, being postponed until Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. That game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.