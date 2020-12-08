"Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, on Monday evening at Heinz Field.
- Washington earned its first win at Heinz Field and first win over Pittsburgh since Nov. 17, 1991, snapping a six-game losing streak.
- Washington improved its all-time record against Pittsburgh to 43-33-3 and 23-20 away versus the Steelers.
- Washington overcame its largest deficit to win over Pittsburgh in series history, second behind a 12-point comeback at Pittsburgh on Sept. 25, 1966.
- Washington defeated an undefeated team through at least six weeks for the first time since doing so in 1975 against the 10-0 Minnesota Vikings and for the sixth time in franchise history.
- Washington came back from a 14-point deficit, the second comeback win of 14-plus points this season.
- Washington has won in three consecutive contests for the first time since Weeks 6-8 of 2018.
OFFENSE:
- Washington scored at least 20 points for the sixth-straight game, the longest streak since Weeks 8-14 of the 2016 season.
- Washington has registered 300-plus total yards in 10 out of 12 games this season, its first time doing so 2016.
- Washington committed zero turnovers for the fifth time this season.
- Washington won by its largest margin of victory away at an AFC opponent since defeating the Baltimore Ravens 16-10 on Oct. 9, 2016.
- Quarterback Alex Smith completed 31-of-46 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and a 92.3 passer rating, a season-high rate.
- Smith ties Ken Anderson for 47th place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdown list.
- Smith threw a touchdown for the third-consecutive game, the first time doing so since 2018.
- Smith led his first fourth-quarter comeback win since Sept. 7, 2017 at New England and for the 19th time in his career.
- Smith cracked 1,000 yards passing for the 12th time in his career.
- Tight end Logan Thomas hauled in a career-high 98 yards on nine receptions.
- Thomas surpassed 400 receiving yards on the season, the 23rd tight end in franchise history to do so through 12 games and first since Jordan Reed in 2018.
- Thomas set career-highs in targets (9), receptions (9) and receiving yards (98).
- Thomas recorded a 10.9 receiving average, the 10th-highest in a single game (min. nine receptions) for a Washington tight end in franchise history and highest since Jordan Reed in October of 2016.
- Wide receiver Cam Sims registered five receptions for 92 yards [18.4 avg.], including a 29-yard one-handed grab in the fourth quarter.
- Sims's yards per reception [18.4] is the 23rd-highest mark in a single game for an undrafted Washington receiver (min. five receptions) and highest since Anthony Armstrong in 2010 [20.0].
- Running back Peyton Barber rushed for 23 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, his third of the season.
- Running back J.D. McKissic paired a career-high 10 receptions for a career-high 70 yards with five rushes for eight yards.
- McKissic reeled in the most receiving yards for a running back since Brian Mitchell on Dec. 13, 1997 [70].
DEFENSE:
- Washington forced six punts, its single-game most this year and most forced since the Patriots on Oct. 6, 2019.
- Washington notched eight passes defensed, tying a single-game season-high.
- Washington forced three-and-outs on the Steelers' two opening drives, the first time Pittsburgh has done so this season.
- Washington held Pittsburgh to its lowest single-game rushing mark [21] since Nov. 26, 2006 [21].
- Washington held its opponent without a fourth down conversion with at least two attempts, the third time doing so this season.
- Washington allowed Pittsburgh only one first down rushing, its least since Week 1 of 2019 against New England.
- Washington did not allow a touchdown in the second half, Pittsburgh's only second time this season without a second-half touchdown.
- Washington held Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to his second-lowest completion percentage [62.3] and first down completion percentage [24.5] and third-lowest passer rating [82.7] this season.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded four tackles [one solo], a tackle for loss and three passes defensed. It is his first-career game two-plus passes defensed and first with a tackle for loss and at least one pass defensed.
- Sweat becomes the second Washington defensive end to notch three passes defensed and a tackle for loss in a single game since the stats were first recorded in 1999, joining Anthony Lanier in 2017.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered five tackles [four solo], two tackles for loss and a pass defensed. It is his second game this season with at least one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
- Payne becomes the third defensive tackle for Washington to record two-plus tackles for loss alongside a pass defensed in a single game since the stat was first record in 1999.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic tallied a team-leading 10 tackles [six solo] and an interception. It is the third interception of his career and first since Week 11 of 2019 and his second game this season recording double-digit tackles.
- Safety Deshazor Everett compiled four tackles [two solo] and two passes defensed. It is his first-career game with multiple passes defensed.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 3-of-3 field goals from 40-plus yards, a season-high, and 2-of-2 PATs. Hopkins ranks second in franchise history for most field goals from 40-49 yards.
- Punter Tress Way punted seven times for 322 yards [46.0 avg.] with four inside the 20-yard line, a season-high.