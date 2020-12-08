News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

Dec 08, 2020 at 11:41 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

washington-steelers-stats-pack-week-13

"Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Football Team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, on Monday evening at Heinz Field.
  • Washington earned its first win at Heinz Field and first win over Pittsburgh since Nov. 17, 1991, snapping a six-game losing streak.
  • Washington improved its all-time record against Pittsburgh to 43-33-3 and 23-20 away versus the Steelers.
  • Washington overcame its largest deficit to win over Pittsburgh in series history, second behind a 12-point comeback at Pittsburgh on Sept. 25, 1966.
  • Washington defeated an undefeated team through at least six weeks for the first time since doing so in 1975 against the 10-0 Minnesota Vikings and for the sixth time in franchise history.
  • Washington came back from a 14-point deficit, the second comeback win of 14-plus points this season.
  • Washington has won in three consecutive contests for the first time since Weeks 6-8 of 2018.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • Washington scored at least 20 points for the sixth-straight game, the longest streak since Weeks 8-14 of the 2016 season.
  • Washington has registered 300-plus total yards in 10 out of 12 games this season, its first time doing so 2016.
  • Washington committed zero turnovers for the fifth time this season.
  • Washington won by its largest margin of victory away at an AFC opponent since defeating the Baltimore Ravens 16-10 on Oct. 9, 2016. 
  • Quarterback Alex Smith completed 31-of-46 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and a 92.3 passer rating, a season-high rate.
  • Smith ties Ken Anderson for 47th place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdown list.
  • Smith threw a touchdown for the third-consecutive game, the first time doing so since 2018.
  • Smith led his first fourth-quarter comeback win since Sept. 7, 2017 at New England and for the 19th time in his career.
  • Smith cracked 1,000 yards passing for the 12th time in his career.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas hauled in a career-high 98 yards on nine receptions. 
  • Thomas surpassed 400 receiving yards on the season, the 23rd tight end in franchise history to do so through 12 games and first since Jordan Reed in 2018.
  • Thomas set career-highs in targets (9), receptions (9) and receiving yards (98). 
  • Thomas recorded a 10.9 receiving average, the 10th-highest in a single game (min. nine receptions) for a Washington tight end in franchise history and highest since Jordan Reed in October of 2016.
  • Wide receiver Cam Sims registered five receptions for 92 yards [18.4 avg.], including a 29-yard one-handed grab in the fourth quarter. 
  • Sims's yards per reception [18.4] is the 23rd-highest mark in a single game for an undrafted Washington receiver (min. five receptions) and highest since Anthony Armstrong in 2010 [20.0]. 
  • Running back Peyton Barber rushed for 23 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, his third of the season. 
  • Running back J.D. McKissic paired a career-high 10 receptions for a career-high 70 yards with five rushes for eight yards. 
  • McKissic reeled in the most receiving yards for a running back since Brian Mitchell on Dec. 13, 1997 [70].

PHOTOS: Week 13 - Washington vs. Steelers

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Alex Mowrey/NFL and Jake Kander/NFL)

IMG_0098
1 / 67
IMG_0096
2 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
3 / 67
Image from iOS (10) copy
4 / 67
IMG_0094
5 / 67
Image from iOS (9) copy
6 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
7 / 67
IMG_0097
8 / 67
IMG_0101
9 / 67
IMG_0100
10 / 67
IMG_0095
11 / 67
IMG_0099
12 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
13 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
14 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
15 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
16 / 67
Image from iOS (12)
17 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
18 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
19 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
20 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
21 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
22 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
23 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
24 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
25 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
26 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
27 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
28 / 67
Logan Thomas runs past Cameron Sutton on his way to a 15-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Alex Mowrey/Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 67

Logan Thomas runs past Cameron Sutton on his way to a 15-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Alex Mowrey/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Image from iOS (12)
30 / 67
Image from iOS (13)
31 / 67
Image from iOS (14)
32 / 67
Image from iOS (15)
33 / 67
Image from iOS (16)
34 / 67
Image from iOS (17)
35 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
36 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
37 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
38 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
39 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
40 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
41 / 67
Image from iOS (13)
42 / 67
Image from iOS (16)
43 / 67
Image from iOS (14)
44 / 67
Image from iOS (15)
45 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
46 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
47 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
48 / 67
Image from iOS (12)
49 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
50 / 67
Image from iOS (13)
51 / 67
Image from iOS (24)
52 / 67
Image from iOS (23)
53 / 67
Image from iOS (19)
54 / 67
Image from iOS (20)
55 / 67
Image from iOS (22)
56 / 67
Image from iOS (18)
57 / 67
Image from iOS (21)
58 / 67
Image from iOS (17)
59 / 67
Image from iOS (16)
60 / 67
Image from iOS (10)
61 / 67
Image from iOS (8)
62 / 67
Image from iOS (9)
63 / 67
Image from iOS (14)
64 / 67
Image from iOS (15)
65 / 67
Image from iOS (12)
66 / 67
Image from iOS (11)
67 / 67

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE:

  • Washington forced six punts, its single-game most this year and most forced since the Patriots on Oct. 6, 2019.
  • Washington notched eight passes defensed, tying a single-game season-high.
  • Washington forced three-and-outs on the Steelers' two opening drives, the first time Pittsburgh has done so this season.
  • Washington held Pittsburgh to its lowest single-game rushing mark [21] since Nov. 26, 2006 [21]. 
  • Washington held its opponent without a fourth down conversion with at least two attempts, the third time doing so this season.
  • Washington allowed Pittsburgh only one first down rushing, its least since Week 1 of 2019 against New England.
  • Washington did not allow a touchdown in the second half, Pittsburgh's only second time this season without a second-half touchdown.
  • Washington held Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to his second-lowest completion percentage [62.3] and first down completion percentage [24.5] and third-lowest passer rating [82.7] this season.
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded four tackles [one solo], a tackle for loss and three passes defensed. It is his first-career game two-plus passes defensed and first with a tackle for loss and at least one pass defensed. 
  • Sweat becomes the second Washington defensive end to notch three passes defensed and a tackle for loss in a single game since the stats were first recorded in 1999, joining Anthony Lanier in 2017.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered five tackles [four solo], two tackles for loss and a pass defensed. It is his second game this season with at least one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
  • Payne becomes the third defensive tackle for Washington to record two-plus tackles for loss alongside a pass defensed in a single game since the stat was first record in 1999.
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic tallied a team-leading 10 tackles [six solo] and an interception. It is the third interception of his career and first since Week 11 of 2019 and his second game this season recording double-digit tackles.
  • Safety Deshazor Everett compiled four tackles [two solo] and two passes defensed. It is his first-career game with multiple passes defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 3-of-3 field goals from 40-plus yards, a season-high, and 2-of-2 PATs. Hopkins ranks second in franchise history for most field goals from 40-49 yards.
  • Punter Tress Way punted seven times for 322 yards [46.0 avg.] with four inside the 20-yard line, a season-high.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Vs. Steelers Inactives, Week 13

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Washington's Week 13 Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Monday

The NFL announced the following schedule changes Nov. 30.
news

Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington Elevates LB Jordan Kunaszyk, T David Steinmetz From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Washington Signs S Cole Luke; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places T Geron Christian On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster move Thursday.
news

Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The team made the following statement Tuesday.
news

Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

The team released the following statement Monday. 

Advertising