Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Dissect The Anatomy Of Draft Day Trades

Mayhew believes players taken at the top of the draft should provide immediate impact, and there are certainly plenty of players available this year who fit that description. It is unlikely, though, that Washington would be able to move up and acquire one of them just by trading away the No. 19 pick. It would need to give up additional picks, three of which are in the top 100 this year, to make a potential trading partner feel as if it is getting equal compensation.

On the surface, it seems that would give Washington fewer options to improve its roster, but that is not the way Rivera looks at it. To him, all draft picks are capital, and you have to know how to use them.

"If you trade up and you have to use one of your draft picks to do this -- like, let's say you traded up to fourth -- to me, that person you end up drafting, part of that is he's partly your fourth pick," Rivera said. "People look at me and say: 'Well, you wasted your pick.' Well, no. You used that as capital to gain a player."

Conversely, Washington could look at what the teams in front of them have done and see that a lot of players it had high grades on are off the board. Or, as Mayhew pointed out, there could be a deep pool of players later in the draft. Should Washington find itself in that position, Mayhew thinks there are a number of talented position groups Washington could choose from on Day 2 or 3, namely at linebacker and receiver, both of which are viewed as positions of need for the team.