RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

After missing the entire 2019 season recovering from a knee injury, Washington Football Team running back Bryce Love passed his physical ahead of this year's training camp. Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Love will be on the field once the team starts practicing.

"The biggest thing is that he'll have an opportunity to compete," Rivera told the local media via Zoom on Tuesday. "We'll get a chance to see him move around, see where he is."

Speaking on "The Rundown" podcast in March, Love said he was "feeling good" about his recovery and that he would "definitely be out there, of course, by training camp." But until he took his physical, there was still uncertainty about when he would suit up for the burgundy and gold.

Tuesday's news confirmed that he'll make his Washington debut in the near future.

"He's a guy that's got a good skill set," Rivera said. "He's a threat in terms of running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield, so he's a guy that we want to watch to see how he fits. And to tell you exactly where a guy fits right now is premature just because of the fact that we haven't gotten an opportunity to see these guys in action. So, we're very excited about watching a young player with his ability."

Love was one of the best players in college football in 2017, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. But instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, where he may have been a first-round pick, Love returned to Stanford for his senior season and tore his ACL on his final collegiate play.

Washington eventually selected Love with the 112th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But after a year on the sidelines, Love is ready to compete.