Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

Aug. 1 is meaningful for running back Bryce Love because it marks exactly 20 months since he tore his ACL in Stanford's 2018 season finale.

It has been a long journey for Love, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft but spent his entire rookie campaign rehabbing. But in speaking to the media Tuesday, Rivera said that Love passed his physical and will be out there once the team starts practice.

"The biggest thing is he's getting an opportunity to compete," Rivera said. "We'll get a chance to see him move around and see where he is. He's a guy that's got a good skillset."

Love was a versatile threat at Stanford, amassing 4,330 yards from scrimmage and 32 touchdowns. Rivera said it would be premature to say how Love is going to fit into the offensive scheme designed by Scott Turner, but Rivera also added that Love is "a threat in terms of running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield."

Love said on "The Rundown" podcast in March that he planned on being ready for training camp. After 20 months of hard work, he has finally reached his goal.

Despite Washington's wealth of young players, there are five players reporting to camp who are at least 30 years old. Thomas Davis Sr., who is entering his 16th NFL season, is the oldest at 37 years old.

Davis, who was drafted by Carolina in 2005, has proven he can still be a productive player in the latter years of his career. All three of his Pro Bowls came after his 31st birthday, and he had 112 tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers last year while starting in all 16 games.

Although Davis is one of the oldest active players in the NFL, retirement has not been on his mind.