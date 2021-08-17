Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- Dax Milne is another player who has been getting more attention lately. The seventh-round pick has been working with the second group for the most part, but today he was given a handful of reps with the starting offense. Milne caught 2-of-4 targets for 16 yards against the Patriots and had one punt return for 19 yards. That production is starting to turn heads with Rivera saying he's ahead of where a lot of young players would be at this time. For someone who's fighting for a roster spot among Washington's talented receiver corps, Milne has put himself in a strong position in the last half of camp.

-- While Rivera would like Fitzpatrick to develop a bond with as many receivers as possible, he throws the ball particularly well to Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries. There's a lot of things that go into those relationships, some of which are hard to put into words, but it mostly hinges on repetitions and time. The result is that more difficult throws start to become second nature, which is what happened on Fitzpatrick's first throw against the Patriots, which resulted in a 22-yard gain from McLaurin. Not only did Fitzpatrick trust that McLaurin was going to be open in the spot where he threw the ball, but McLaurin also trusts his quarterback not to throw him into traffic.