Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

-- Cole Holcomb, who has been looking "excellent," according to Rivera, showed once again why he is still one of the best run defenders on the team. The offense ran a stretch run to the right, and it looked like Peyton Barber was going to follow a blocker and turn upfield. That was before Holcomb got there, though, stuffing the open gap and forcing Barber to bounce to the outside even further. At best, the play resulted in a one-yard gain. Holcomb has been one of Washington's top tacklers, grabbing 177 tackles since 2019. But it's plays like the one made today that show why he's a valuable member of the defense.