Washington Is Starting To Unlock Antonio Gibson's Full Potential

On Sunday, that meant involving Gibson in the passing game. His first catch came on Washington's second possession, when he lined up in the slot, ran a drag route in front of the linebackers, made a defender miss and cut upfield for a 17-yard pickup. His second reception was a screen pass that he turned into an 18-yard gain, while his third was the 40-yarder that set up Washington's first touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, Gibson tacked on seven more yards as Haskins' checkdown option over the middle.

For the game, Gibson finished with 13 rushes for 46 yards and four catches for 82 more.

"I told him today that he had his preseason schedule out of the way, so it's time to go ball now and show everybody who you are," Haskins said of Gibson, "and he's getting ready to take off and I'm excited for him.

"Watching him in college, the dude was lining up in the slot running fades, so he's definitely somebody who's versatile. Whether we can show him in the backfield, motion him out, have him run a route or bring him out from the receiver spot and bring him in and have him run the ball, he's a very versatile guy who can make some stuff happen for us. I'm just trying to get him to own up his role and take advantage of it."

When Washington released Adrian Peterson during final roster cuts, it confirmed that the team trusted Gibson to make immediate contributions, either as the lead back or as a complement to J.D. McKissic. Three games into the season, it was obvious Gibson would have a significant role.

But based on Gibson's diverse skillset, Rivera knew he was capable of more entering Week 4 against the Ravens. When asked Friday about Gibson's potential to have a breakout game, Rivera said, "I think he's really close."

That performance came Sunday, when Gibson's excellence propelled the offense to new heights.