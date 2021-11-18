Rivera uses Bucs win to drive home his 'David vs. Goliath' motivational tactic

It was, quite simply, "a grown-man drive," as receiver DeAndre Carter -- whose 20-yard touchdown catch gave Washington a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter -- put it to reporters after the game.

"It was really cool to see the guys in the huddle on that final drive," Heinicke said. "It's hard to explain, but once you get those first couple of third-down conversions, and the clock keeps rolling, the energy and the confidence in the huddle just explodes. It was the biggest it's been all year. You do that to one of the best defenses in the NFL, in that situation, and it makes us feel like we can do that on anybody."

Washington ran the ball on 13 of those 19 plays, but on the biggest one of all, Heinicke threw to his most trusted target. After the Bucs took their final timeout with 3:05 remaining, Washington faced a third-and-5 from the Tampa Bay 15. Heinicke zipped a crisp pass over the middle to receiver Terry McLaurin, who was sandwiched between a pair of defensive backs. Despite absorbing a punishing hit from safety Jordan Whitehead just as the ball arrived, McLaurin held on for a six-yard reception that set up first-and-goal.

"If there's been one constant on this team, it's Terry," said Rivera, who said he endured about seven or eight very nervous minutes on the sideline when McLaurin (six catches, 59 yards) left the game in the second quarter for X-rays on his collarbone, which proved to be negative.