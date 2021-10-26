Washington vs. Broncos preview: Heading up to Mile High

The Washington Football Team is back on the road to take on the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 4:25 ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)
WATCH: FOX
- Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Shannon Spake (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Denver leads the all-time regular season series, 7-6.
- Washington and Denver have met once in the postseason during Super Bowl XXII, when Washington and Doug Williams defeated Denver, 42-10, thanks to 35 points in the second quarter.
- Washington will head to Denver for the first time since 2013. The team is 2-5 against the Broncos on the road.
- Washington last played and defeated Denver, 27-11, on Christmas Eve in 2017.
- Washington defeated Denver on the road on Nov. 18, 2001, when the team won 17-10.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Denver:
- Head coach Vic Fangio (3rd season in Denver)
- Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,658)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (408)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (550)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (64)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5)
- Interceptions -- Four players (1)
Denver:
- Passing Yards -- QB Teddy Bridgewater (1,701)
- Passing TDs -- QB Teddy Bridgewater (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Melvin Gordon III (350)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Javonte Williams (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Courtland Sutton (539)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Tim Patrick and TE Noah Fant (3)
- Tackles -- S Kareem Jackson (43)
- Sacks -- LB Von Miller (4.5)
- Interceptions -- Four players (1)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (349.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 22nd (20.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (230.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-7th (10)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (119.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (34.5%)
- Total defense -- 29th (406.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 32nd (30.0 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 32nd (300.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (12)
- Rushing defense -- 10th (105.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (56.9%)
- Time of possession -- 24th (28:45)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)
Denver:
- Total offense -- 22nd (347.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (24.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 16th (241.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-27th (21)
- Rushing offense -- 18th (106.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 27th (31.8%)
- Total defense -- 5th (323.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 4th (18.1 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 10th (224.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- 32nd (7)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (99.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 27th (45.1%)
- Time of possession -- 9th (31:37)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)