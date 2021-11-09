News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington vs. Buccaneers preview | Tampa Bay sails into FedExField

Nov 09, 2021 at 01:27 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Preview110921
Taylor Heinicke evades a Denver Broncos defender during the Washington Football Team's Week 8 game. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team is back from the bye week and will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (analyst)
  • Shannon Spake (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

Related Links

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Tampa Bay leads the all-time series, 11-10.
  • Tampa Bay is one of Washington's least-common opponents in the NFC.
  • Washington has won three of its last four regular season matchups with Tampa Bay, two of which were on the road.
  • Washington has met Tampa Bay three times in the playoffs and is 1-2 in those matchups.
  • The last time Washington met Tampa Bay was Jan. 9, 2021, when Washington was defeated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 31-23.
  • Washington's first matchup against Tampa Bay was Oct. 9, 1977, when Washington defeated Tampa Bay, 10-0. Washington went on to win the next three matchups spanning 16 years.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Tampa Bay:

  • Head coach Bruce Arians (3rd season in Tampa Bay)
  • Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,928)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (11)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (442)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (573)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (73)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6)
  • Interceptions -- Four players (1)

Tampa Bay:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Tom Brady (2,650)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Tom Brady (25)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Leonard Fournette (439)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Leonard Fournette (4)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Chris Godwin (660)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Mike Evans (8)
  • Tackles -- LB Devin White (61)
  • Sacks -- LB Shaquil Barrett (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Mike Edwards (2) and CB Jamel Dean (2)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 16th (348.6 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 25th (19.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (230.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 12th (16)
  • Rushing offense -- 12th (118.1 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 27th (34.7%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (389.4 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (28.4 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 32nd (286.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (19)
  • Rushing defense -- 11th (102.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (56.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 23rd (29:08)
  • Turnover differential -- T-23rd (-4)

Tampa Bay:

  • Total offense -- 3rd (423.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 1st (32.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 1st (327.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-2nd (12)
  • Rushing offense -- 25th (95.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 2nd (49.0%)
  • Total defense -- 7th (335.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 13th (22.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 20th (257.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-22nd (17)
  • Rushing defense -- 2nd (78.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 15th (39.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 9th (31:10)
  • Turnover differential -- T-8th (+4)

