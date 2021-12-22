Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 21
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
WATCH: NBC
- Al Michaels (play-by-play)
- Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
- Michele Tafoya (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Dallas leads the all-time regular season series, 74-45-2.
- Washington will look to rebound from its last matchup with the Cowboys, when the team snapped Washington's four-game win streak with a 27-20 victory.
- The Cowboys are Washington's fourth most-common opponent with a total of 121 games.
- Washington returns to AT&T Stadium, where it defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving night during the 2020 season, 41-16.
- Washington is 1-4 at AT&T Stadium since 2014.
The Washington Football Team hosted the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 and suffered a 27-20 loss despite a late comeback. Check out the top shots from the action. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joseph Noyes/Washington Football Team)
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Dallas:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy (2nd season in Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (1st)
- Special teams coordinator John Fassel (2nd)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS (prior to Eagles kickoff)
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,931)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (19)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (836)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (110)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (7.5)
- Interceptions -- Three players (2)
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (3,598)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (25)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (862)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (9)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (940)
- Receiving TDs -- WRs CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper (6)
- Tackles -- S Jayron Kearse (94)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (12)
- Interceptions -- CB Trevon Diggs (10)
TEAM STATS LEADERS (prior to Eagles kickoff)
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (336.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (213.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-17th (30)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (122.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 18th (38.8%)
- Total defense -- 19th (352.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (259.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- 22nd (28)
- Rushing defense -- 5th (93.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 31st (48.8%)
- Time of possession -- 6th (31:28)
- Turnover differential -- 27th (-7)
Dallas:
- Total offense -- 1st (403.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (28.6 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 6th (275.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-20th (28)
- Rushing offense -- 6th (128.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T12th (41.3%)
- Total defense -- 22nd (356.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 7th (20.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 22nd (245.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 16th (32)
- Rushing defense -- 15th (111.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 1st (31.8%)
- Time of possession -- 9th (30:50)
- Turnover differential -- 2nd (+12)