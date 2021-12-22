News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

Dec 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

PREVIEW_DAL2

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks.  Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

WATCH: NBC

  • Al Michaels (play-by-play)
  • Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
  • Michele Tafoya (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Dallas leads the all-time regular season series, 74-45-2.
  • Washington will look to rebound from its last matchup with the Cowboys, when the team snapped Washington's four-game win streak with a 27-20 victory.
  • The Cowboys are Washington's fourth most-common opponent with a total of 121 games.
  • Washington returns to AT&T Stadium, where it defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving night during the 2020 season, 41-16.
  • Washington is 1-4 at AT&T Stadium since 2014.

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Cowboys, Week 14

The Washington Football Team hosted the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 and suffered a 27-20 loss despite a late comeback. Check out the top shots from the action. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joseph Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20211214 Week 14 001
1 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 002
2 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 003
3 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 004
4 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 005
5 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 006
6 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 007
7 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 008
8 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 009
9 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 010
10 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 011
11 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 012
12 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 013
13 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 014
14 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 015
15 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 016
16 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 017
17 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 018
18 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 019
19 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 020
20 / 113
20211214 Week 14 021
21 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 022
22 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 023
23 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 024
24 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 025
25 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 026
26 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 027
27 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 028
28 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 029
29 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 030
30 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 031
31 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 032
32 / 113
20211214 Week 14 033
33 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 034
34 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 035
35 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 036
36 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 037
37 / 113
20211214 Week 14 038
38 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 039
39 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 040
40 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 041
41 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 042
42 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 043
43 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 044
44 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 045
45 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 046
46 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 047
47 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 048
48 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 049
49 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 050
50 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 051
51 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 052
52 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 053
53 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 054
54 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 055
55 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 056
56 / 113
20211214 Week 14 057
57 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 058
58 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 059
59 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 060
60 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 061
61 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 062
62 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 063
63 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 064
64 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 065
65 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 066
66 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 067
67 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 068
68 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 069
69 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 070
70 / 113
20211214 Week 14 071
71 / 113
20211214 Week 14 072
72 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 073
73 / 113
20211214 Week 14 116
74 / 113
20211214 Week 14 107
75 / 113
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 075
76 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 076
77 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 077
78 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 078
79 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 079
80 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 080
81 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 081
82 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 082
83 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 083
84 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 084
85 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 085
86 / 113
20211214 Week 14 086
87 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 087
88 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 088
89 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 089
90 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 090
91 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 091
92 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 092
93 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 093
94 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 094
95 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 095
96 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 096
97 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 100
98 / 113
20211214 Week 14 097
99 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 098
100 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 099
101 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 101
102 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 102
103 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 103
104 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 110
105 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 104
106 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 105
107 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 108
108 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 109
109 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 111
110 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 114
111 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 112
112 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 115
113 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Dallas:

  • Head coach Mike McCarthy (2nd season in Dallas)
  • Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator John Fassel (2nd)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS (prior to Eagles kickoff)

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,931)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (836)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (110)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (7.5)
  • Interceptions -- Three players (2)

Dallas:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (3,598)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (25)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (862)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (9)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (940)
  • Receiving TDs -- WRs CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper (6)
  • Tackles -- S Jayron Kearse (94)
  • Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (12)
  • Interceptions -- CB Trevon Diggs (10)

TEAM STATS LEADERS (prior to Eagles kickoff)

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (336.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 24th (213.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-17th (30)
  • Rushing offense -- 13th (122.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 18th (38.8%)
  • Total defense -- 19th (352.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (259.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 22nd (28)
  • Rushing defense -- 5th (93.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 31st (48.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 6th (31:28)
  • Turnover differential -- 27th (-7)

Dallas:

  • Total offense -- 1st (403.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 2nd (28.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 6th (275.1 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-20th (28)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (128.2 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T12th (41.3%)
  • Total defense -- 22nd (356.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 7th (20.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 22nd (245.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 16th (32)
  • Rushing defense -- 15th (111.2 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 1st (31.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 9th (30:50)
  • Turnover differential -- 2nd (+12)

Related Content

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 15 matchup with Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

A depleted Washington Football Team couldn't fight off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and was defeated, 27-17, on Tuesday night. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's second-straight NFC East defeat:
news

5 Takeaways from Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles with playoffs on the line and dropped its second-straight contest, 27-17. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.
news

Garrett Gilbert named Washington's starting quarterback for Week 15 vs. Eagles

Gilbert was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad last week.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates Montez Sweat, Sam Cosmi as part of multiple roster, coaching moves

Washington announced the following roster and coaching moves on Monday.
news

Washington's D-Line gets closer to full strength

Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Montez Sweat were all activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
news

Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

The Washington Football Team has three new quarterbacks ahead of its game against the Eagles. Here's what you need to know about the newest additions to the room.
news

Washington's Week 15 game against Eagles moved to Tuesday night

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on FOX.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Heading to the city of brotherly love

The Washington Football Team is heading back on the road for a division matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to get back on track vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
Advertising