Washington vs. Cowboys preview | The division race starts now

Dec 08, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Antonio Gibson carries the ball during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raider. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football begins is NFC East division gauntlet with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
  • Greg Olsen (analyst)
  • Pam Oliver (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Dallas leads the all-time regular season series, 45-73-2
  • Washington will look to win their third-straight game against the Cowboys for the first time since winning four-straight against the club from 1986-88.
  • Washington has won four consecutive contests for the first time since last season, when the team won four-straight from Nov. 22-Dec. 13. Washington is looking to win its fifth-straight game for the first time since 2005.
  • Washington is set to round out the season with five-straight divisional games. The team went 4-2 against the NFC East last season. With four more intra-division wins, Washington would win five or more games in the division for the first time since 2012.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Dallas:

  • Head coach Mike McCarthy (2nd season in Dallas)
  • Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,809)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (18)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (800)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (102)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6.5)
  • Interceptions -- Bobby McCain and William Jackson III (2)

Dallas:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (3,170)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (23)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (765)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (8)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (829)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb (6)
  • Tackles -- S Jayron Kearse (85)
  • Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (10)
  • Interceptions -- CB Trevon Diggs (9)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 18th (345.6 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 20th (21.2 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (221.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-17th (25)
  • Rushing offense -- 9th (124.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 15th (40.4%)
  • Total defense -- 18th (355.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 24th (24.8 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (263.9 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 24th (24)
  • Rushing defense -- 3rd (91.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (50%)
  • Time of possession -- 4th (31:57)
  • Turnover differential -- T-24th (-5)

Dallas:

  • Total offense -- 1st (416.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 2nd (29.4 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 4th (287.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-5th (21)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (129.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 17th (40.1%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (372.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-12th (22.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 28th (261.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-19th (26)
  • Rushing defense -- 14th (111.1 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 2nd (31.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 16th (30:19)
  • Turnover differential -- 7th (+7)

