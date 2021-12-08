Washington vs. Cowboys preview | The division race starts now

The Washington Football begins is NFC East division gauntlet with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 12
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (analyst)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Dallas leads the all-time regular season series, 45-73-2
- Washington will look to win their third-straight game against the Cowboys for the first time since winning four-straight against the club from 1986-88.
- Washington has won four consecutive contests for the first time since last season, when the team won four-straight from Nov. 22-Dec. 13. Washington is looking to win its fifth-straight game for the first time since 2005.
- Washington is set to round out the season with five-straight divisional games. The team went 4-2 against the NFC East last season. With four more intra-division wins, Washington would win five or more games in the division for the first time since 2012.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Dallas:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy (2nd season in Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,809)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (18)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (800)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (102)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6.5)
- Interceptions -- Bobby McCain and William Jackson III (2)
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (3,170)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (23)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (765)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (8)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (829)
- Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb (6)
- Tackles -- S Jayron Kearse (85)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (10)
- Interceptions -- CB Trevon Diggs (9)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 18th (345.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (21.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (221.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-17th (25)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (124.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 15th (40.4%)
- Total defense -- 18th (355.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 24th (24.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (263.9 YPG)
- Sacks -- 24th (24)
- Rushing defense -- 3rd (91.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (50%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (31:57)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-5)
Dallas:
- Total offense -- 1st (416.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (29.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 4th (287.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-5th (21)
- Rushing offense -- 6th (129.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 17th (40.1%)
- Total defense -- 27th (372.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-12th (22.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (261.4 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-19th (26)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (111.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 2nd (31.8%)
- Time of possession -- 16th (30:19)
- Turnover differential -- 7th (+7)