Washington vs. Eagles preview | Taking on a top rushing attack

Dec 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football gears up for its second straight NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
  • Mark Sanchez (analyst)
  • Laura Okmin (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington will look to win its third-straight game Philadelphia for the first time since winning five-straight games against the club from Dec. 20, 2014 to Dec. 11, 2016.
  • Washington will visit Philadelphia for the first time since clinching the NFC East title at Lincoln Financial Field last season.
  • Washington is 43-41-2 all-time against the Eagles in Philadelphia, including an 8-10 mark at Lincoln Financial Field. This will be the 173rd contest between two clubs.
  • Washington rounds out the season with four-straight division games. The team is currently 1-1 against the NFC East and went 4-2 against the division last season. If Washington wins out, the club would win five or more games in the division for the first time since 2012.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Philadelphia:

  • Head coach Nick Sirianni (1st season in Philadelphia)
  • Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,931)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (836)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (110)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (7.5)
  • Interceptions -- Three players (2)

Philadelphia:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (2,435)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (13)
  • Rushing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (695)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (8)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (701)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Alex Singleton (109)
  • Sacks -- DT Javon Hargrave (7.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Darius Slay (3)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (336.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 24th (213.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-17th (30)
  • Rushing offense -- 13th (122.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 18th (38.8%)
  • Total defense -- 19th (352.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (259.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 22nd (28)
  • Rushing defense -- 5th (93.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 31st (48.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 6th (31:28)
  • Turnover differential -- 27th (-7)

Philadelphia:

  • Total offense -- 15th (356.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 12th (25.9 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 30th (196.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 6th (23)
  • Rushing offense -- 1st (160.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 4th (45.5%)
  • Total defense -- 10th (336.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 16th (22.4 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 11th (227.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-29th (21)
  • Rushing defense -- 13th (109.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 16 (39.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 24th (29:12)
  • Turnover differential -- T-17th (0)

