Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills with another road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 3
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
- Mark Sanchez (analyst)
- Laura Okmin (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the all-time series, 14-10-1.
- Washington is 4-6-1 against the Falcons in Atlanta. The team will be making its first-ever regular season appearance at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
- Washington will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak to the Falcons and earn their first win against Atlanta since a 33-31 victory on Sept. 14, 2003.
- Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was born in Atlanta and defensive end Montez Sweat grew up in a suburb of Atlanta in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
- Washington has played Atlanta in the playoffs one time on Jan. 4, 1992. Washington won the matchup, 24-7.
- Washington last played Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2018 and was defeated at FedExField, 38-14.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Atlanta:
- Head coach Arthur Smith (1st season in Atlanta)
- Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Dean Pees (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (670)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (5)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (190)
- Rushing TDs -- J.D. McKissic (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (231)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (2)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (31)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3)
- Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)
Atlanta:
- Passing Yards -- QB Matt Ryan (707)
- Passing TDs -- QB Matt Ryan (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Mike Davis (137)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Calvin Ridley (175)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Calvin Ridley, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus and TE Lee Smith (1)
- Tackles -- LB Foyesade Oluokun (31)
- Sacks -- LB Dante Fowler Jr. (2)
- Interceptions -- N/A
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (318.7 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-19th (22.3 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (221.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-1st (3)
- Rushing offense -- 21st (97 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 32nd (26.5%)
- Total defense -- 31st (432.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 29th (30.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 29th (307.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-16th (6)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (125.0 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 31st (57.3%)
- Time of possession -- 30th (25:32)
- Turnover differential -- 28th (-3)
Atlanta:
- Total offense -- 27th (301.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 29th (16.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 25th (218.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-17th (7)
- Rushing offense -- 28th (82.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (33.3%)
- Total defense -- 19th (373.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (31.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 17th (255.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-16th (6)
- Rushing defense -- 19th (118.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 23rd (43.6%)
- Time of possession -- 16th (30:12)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-2)