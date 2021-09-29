News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

Sep 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Preview092921
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hands off the ball to running back Antonio Gibson during the Washington Football Team's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills with another road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 3

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
  • Mark Sanchez (analyst)
  • Laura Okmin (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

Related Links

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 14-10-1.
  • Washington is 4-6-1 against the Falcons in Atlanta. The team will be making its first-ever regular season appearance at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
  • Washington will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak to the Falcons and earn their first win against Atlanta since a 33-31 victory on Sept. 14, 2003.
  • Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was born in Atlanta and defensive end Montez Sweat grew up in a suburb of Atlanta in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
  • Washington has played Atlanta in the playoffs one time on Jan. 4, 1992. Washington won the matchup, 24-7.
  • Washington last played Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2018 and was defeated at FedExField, 38-14.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Atlanta:

  • Head coach Arthur Smith (1st season in Atlanta)
  • Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Dean Pees (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (670)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (5)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (190)
  • Rushing TDs -- J.D. McKissic (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (231)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (31)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)

Atlanta:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Matt Ryan (707)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Matt Ryan (4)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Mike Davis (137)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Calvin Ridley (175)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Calvin Ridley, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus and TE Lee Smith (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Foyesade Oluokun (31)
  • Sacks -- LB Dante Fowler Jr. (2)
  • Interceptions -- N/A

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (318.7 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-19th (22.3 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 23rd (221.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-1st (3)
  • Rushing offense -- 21st (97 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 32nd (26.5%)
  • Total defense -- 31st (432.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (30.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 29th (307.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-16th (6)
  • Rushing defense -- 25th (125.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 31st (57.3%)
  • Time of possession -- 30th (25:32)
  • Turnover differential -- 28th (-3)

Atlanta:

  • Total offense -- 27th (301.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 29th (16.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 25th (218.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-17th (7)
  • Rushing offense -- 28th (82.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 25th (33.3%)
  • Total defense -- 19th (373.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 30th (31.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 17th (255.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-16th (6)
  • Rushing defense -- 19th (118.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 23rd (43.6%)
  • Time of possession -- 16th (30:12)
  • Turnover differential -- T-24th (-2)

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

The Washington Football Team travelled to play the Buffalo Bills and couldn't find its footing in a 43-21 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Road Matchup With The Bills

After splitting its first two home games, Washington will travel for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to securing its first road win against the Bills since 1987, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Bills Preview: The First Road Test

The Washington Football Team has its first road game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills Here's everything you need to know about the Week 3 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

The last five minutes of Washington's victory over the Giants were an emotional roller coaster. Here's a closer look at how Washington pulled out the win.
news

Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

These four players delivered standout performances in the Washington Football Team's 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Here's a look at each played in the last-second victory.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Win Over The Giants

The Washington Football hosted the New York Giants in primetime and came away with a last-second dramatic 30-29 win. Here are five takeaways from the victory.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants
news

3 Keys To Washington's Thursday Night Matchup Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from a loss with a Thursday night NFC East game against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

After dropping the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16, the Washington Football Team is facing an early NFC East battle with another home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 2 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

Despite a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener, these three players provided a spark and promise in the back-and-forth game at FedExField. Here's how they performed Sunday afternoon.
Advertising