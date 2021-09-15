News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

Sep 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

PreviewGiants091521
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson evades a New York Giants defender in Washington's home matchup on Nov. 8, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

After dropping the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16, the Washington Football Team is facing an early NFC East battle with another home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 2 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: NFL

  • Joe Buck (play-by-play)
  • Troy Aikman (analyst)
  • Erin Andrews (sideline)
  • Kristina Pink (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • New York leads the all-time series, 68-104-4.
  • Washington has played New York in 176 games, making it the team's most-common opponent.
  • Washington has played New York 45 times in the playoffs and holds a 28-17 advantage.
  • Washington will host a Thursday night game for the first time since 2017, when it played and defeated New York, 20-10.
  • Washington will look to secure its 70th all-time win against New York, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.
  • The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against New York when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
  • Four of Washington's last six meetings with New York have been decided by seven points or fewer.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Los Angeles:

  • Head coach Joe Judge (2nd season in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (2nd)
  • Assistant head coach/Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (4th)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (122)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (90)
  • Rushing TDs -- N/A
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (62)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (11)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat and DT Jonathan Allen (1)
  • Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (267)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (1)
  • Rushing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (27)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Sterling Shepard (113)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Sterling Shepard (1)
  • Tackles -- CB Logan Ryan (10)
  • Sacks -- LB Azeez Ojulari and DT Austin Johnson (1)
  • Interceptions -- N/A

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 28th (259.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-23rd (16 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 32nd (133 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-3rd (1)
  • Rushing offense -- 12th (126 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 24th (30%)
  • Total defense -- 24th (424 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 13th (20 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 28th (334 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (2)
  • Rushing defense -- 14th (90 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (73.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 31st (23.57)
  • Turnover differential -- T-7th (+4)

New York:

  • Total offense -- 25th (314 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-29th (13 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- T-18th (254 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-13th (2)
  • Rushing offense -- T-28th (60 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-8th (50%)
  • Total defense -- 23rd (420 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-17th (27 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 16th (255 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (2)
  • Rushing defense -- 18th (119.9 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-22nd (46.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 28th (24:52)
  • Turnover differential -- T-13th (0)

