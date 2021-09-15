Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

After dropping the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16, the Washington Football Team is facing an early NFC East battle with another home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 2 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 16
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: NFL
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Kristina Pink (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- New York leads the all-time series, 68-104-4.
- Washington has played New York in 176 games, making it the team's most-common opponent.
- Washington has played New York 45 times in the playoffs and holds a 28-17 advantage.
- Washington will host a Thursday night game for the first time since 2017, when it played and defeated New York, 20-10.
- Washington will look to secure its 70th all-time win against New York, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.
- The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against New York when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
- Four of Washington's last six meetings with New York have been decided by seven points or fewer.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Los Angeles:
- Head coach Joe Judge (2nd season in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (2nd)
- Assistant head coach/Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (122)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (90)
- Rushing TDs -- N/A
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (62)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (1)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (11)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat and DT Jonathan Allen (1)
- Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (267)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (1)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (27)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Sterling Shepard (113)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Sterling Shepard (1)
- Tackles -- CB Logan Ryan (10)
- Sacks -- LB Azeez Ojulari and DT Austin Johnson (1)
- Interceptions -- N/A
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 28th (259.0 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-23rd (16 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 32nd (133 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-3rd (1)
- Rushing offense -- 12th (126 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 24th (30%)
- Total defense -- 24th (424 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 13th (20 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (334 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-13th (2)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (90 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (73.7%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (23.57)
- Turnover differential -- T-7th (+4)
New York:
- Total offense -- 25th (314 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-29th (13 PPG)
- Passing offense -- T-18th (254 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-13th (2)
- Rushing offense -- T-28th (60 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-8th (50%)
- Total defense -- 23rd (420 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-17th (27 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 16th (255 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-13th (2)
- Rushing defense -- 18th (119.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- T-22nd (46.7%)
- Time of possession -- 28th (24:52)
- Turnover differential -- T-13th (0)