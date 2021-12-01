Washington vs. Raiders preview | A road trip to Vegas

The Washington Football Team is looking for its fourth consecutive win in the desert as it travels to play the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (analyst)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Las Vegas leads the all-time series, 8-6.
- Washington will make its first-ever trip to Las Vegas for Week 13.
- Washington is 3-3 against Las Vegas on the road.
- Washington is looking for its fourth-straight victory for the first time since the team last won four straight from Nov. 22-Dec. 13 last season.
- Washington has won three straight games against the Raiders dating back to 2009.
- Las Vegas is Washington's last opponent this season outside of the NFC East. The club will finish with five straight division games.
Check out the top shots from the top shots from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Las Vegas:
- Head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (4th with Las Vegas)
- Offensive coordinator Greg Olson (4th)
- Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,613)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (16)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (712)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (786)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (92)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6)
- Interceptions -- Bobby McCain and William Jackson III (2)
Las Vegas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Derek Carr (3,414)
- Passing TDs -- QB Derek Carr (17)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Josh Jacobs (658)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Josh Jacobs (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Hunter Renfrow (658)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Hunter Renfrow (4)
- Tackles -- LB Denzel Perryman (121)
- Sacks -- DE Yannick Ngakoue (8)
- Interceptions -- Four players (1)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (349.9 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (20.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (224.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-15th (24)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (125.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 17th (39.2%)
- Total defense -- 18th (359.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 25th (25.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (266.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 23rd (22)
- Rushing defense -- 4th (92.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (51.4%)
- Time of possession -- 5th (31:48)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-4)
Las Vegas:
- Total offense -- 6th (385.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (23.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 2nd (296.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 14th (25)
- Rushing offense -- 27th (89.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 29th (34.4%)
- Total defense -- 21st (360.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (26.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 13th (234.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-15th (25)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (125.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 16th (40.4%)
- Time of possession -- 22nd (29:01)
- Turnover differential -- T-16th (0)