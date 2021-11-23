Washington vs. Seahawks preview | A Monday night battle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its winning and playoff hopes with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 29
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
WATCH: ESPN
- Steve Levy (play-by-play)
- Brian Griese (analyst)
- Louis Riddick (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the all-time series, 12-6.
- Washington won five of its first six matchups with Seattle from 1970-92.
- This is the second time Washington has played Seattle on Monday night, the first coming on Oct. 6, 2014, when Seattle won at FedExField, 27-17.
- Washington has played Seattle three times in the playoffs with Seattle winning all three matchup.
- Seattle is Washington's second-least common opponents in the NFC.
- Washington's most-recent matchup with Seattle came on Dec. 20, 2020, when Seattle claimed a 20-15 victory.
The Washington Football Team travelled to Bank of America Stadium to face off against the Carolina Panthers and came away with a 27-21 win. Check out the top photos from the victory. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Seattle:
- Head coach Pete Carroll (11th season in Seattle)
- Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (2,390)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (15)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (601)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (735)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (88)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6)
- Interceptions -- Bobby McCain and William Jackson III (2)
Seattle:
- Passing Yards -- QB Russell Wilson (1,564)
- Passing TDs -- QB Russell Wilson (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Alex Collins (381)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Chris Collins (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Tyler Lockett (717)
- Receiving TDs -- WR DK Metcalf (8)
- Tackles -- LB Bobby Wagner (118)
- Sacks -- DE Darrell Taylor (4)
- Interceptions -- S Quandre Diggs (3)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (347.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (21.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (224.9 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 19th (23)
- Rushing offense -- 10th (122.9 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 17th (39.2%)
- Total defense -- 24th (368.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 28th (27.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (270.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-20th (19)
- Rushing defense -- 6th (98.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (53.0%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (30:49)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-4)
Seattle:
- Total offense -- 30th (298.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (19.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 28th (200.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 30th (33)
- Rushing offense -- 23rd (98.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 30th (32.4%)
- Total defense -- 31st (401.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 7th (20.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (279.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 30th (17)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (122.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 9th (37.3%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (24:44)
- Turnover differential -- T-9th (+3)