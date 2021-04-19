Washington Waives RB Bryce Love

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team waived the following player:
- RB Bryce Love
Fans nominate each other at WashingtonFootball.com/FAN and via Twitter to serve as voices of: Community, Culinary, Culture, Entertainment, Fashion, Family Experience, and Sunday Funday
Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average.
FedExField will host a Pre-Audition Clinic on April 24th and Open Call on May 8th with Call Backs and Final Selections Announced on May 9th.
A seventh-round pick in 2015, Roberts has appeared in 67 career games with 31 starts and has totaled 203 tackles, 33 passes defensed, four interceptions and five tackles for a loss.
Baldwin will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing all of Washington's ticketing functions as well as growing its major events business.
Jackson, who was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has 41 passes defensed and three interceptions in his four-year career.
Samuel, a second-round pick in 2017, has amassed 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He has also added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.