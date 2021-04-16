News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

Apr 16, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team waived the following player:

  • CB DeMarkus Acy

Related Content

news

Washington Releases 5 Players

The team made the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Introduces "Fan Ambassador Network" As Team Develops Reimagined Gameday Experience

Fans nominate each other at WashingtonFootball.com/FAN and via Twitter to serve as voices of: Community, Culinary, Culture, Entertainment, Fashion, Family Experience, and Sunday Funday
news

Washington Signs WR/KR DeAndre Carter

Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average. 
news

Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

FedExField will host a Pre-Audition Clinic on April 24th and Open Call on May 8th with Call Backs and Final Selections Announced on May 9th.
news

Washington Signs CB Darryl Roberts

A seventh-round pick in 2015, Roberts has appeared in 67 career games with 31 starts and has totaled 203 tackles, 33 passes defensed, four interceptions and five tackles for a loss.
news

Washington Signs WR Adam Humphries

The team announced the following signing Thursday.
news

Washington Football Team Names Dave Baldwin As Chief Ticketing Officer 

Baldwin will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing all of Washington's ticketing functions as well as growing its major events business.
news

Washington Signs CB William Jackson III

Jackson, who was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has 41 passes defensed and three interceptions in his four-year career.
news

Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel, a second-round pick in 2017, has amassed 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He has also added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.
news

Washington Signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The team announced the following signing Thursday afternoon.
news

Washington Places Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

Scherff allowed just one sack in 2020, which helped him earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance and receive first team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. He was also the organization's Ed Block Courage Award winner.
