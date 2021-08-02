WFT Daily: Working Towards A Common Goal At WR

Washington's offense depends upon its receivers to trust that their teammates can run their routes. This is where having Samuel, who played under Rivera and Scott Turner, comes in handy. McLaurin has firsthand experience with that, as they studied together during OTAs.

"What's nice is he's familiar with this offense and this scheme," McLaurin said. "So, he's coming in and he's hit the ground running."

At the same time, the fact that they're always competing remains in the back of their minds. That's something they can't control, Gandy-Golden said, so that can't let it dominate their relationships.

If they build a stronger bond with each other now, it's only going to help make the offense even better once the season begins. And considering the high expectations for the group in 2021, they need to be sure they're working in harmony.