Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With CB William Jackson III

The Washington Football Team seemed to have bolstered its secondary by reportedly agreeing to terms with cornerback William Jackson III.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Jackson with the 24th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he has lived up to the selection.
After a torn pectoral muscle wiped out his rookie campaign, Jackson broke up 14 passes and returned an interception for a touchdown despite starting just five games. Those statistics helped him earn a PFF grade of 90.2, the sixth-best defensive grade for a cornerback in a second season since 2011.
Jackson (6-foot, 196 pounds) has continued to build on that initial success, breaking up 27 passes and recording 123 tackles (98 solo) over the past three seasons. He only missed four games during that span.
Jackson, 28, was widely seen as one of the best free agent cornerbacks and a top 30 free agent overall. Now he's set to join a defense that ranked second in the NFL in passing defense and passing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. He'll likely replace Ronald Darby, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos.