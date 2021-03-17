News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With CB William Jackson III

Mar 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

WJ3-UPDATE

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

The Washington Football Team seemed to have bolstered its secondary by reportedly agreeing to terms with cornerback William Jackson III.

Related Links

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Jackson with the 24th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he has lived up to the selection.

After a torn pectoral muscle wiped out his rookie campaign, Jackson broke up 14 passes and returned an interception for a touchdown despite starting just five games. Those statistics helped him earn a PFF grade of 90.2, the sixth-best defensive grade for a cornerback in a second season since 2011.

Jackson (6-foot, 196 pounds) has continued to build on that initial success, breaking up 27 passes and recording 123 tackles (98 solo) over the past three seasons. He only missed four games during that span.

Jackson, 28, was widely seen as one of the best free agent cornerbacks and a top 30 free agent overall. Now he's set to join a defense that ranked second in the NFL in passing defense and passing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. He'll likely replace Ronald Darby, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos.

Related Content

news

Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

Sims finished the season second among receivers with 477 yards and a touchdown.
news

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, 38, is expected to add competition and veteran leadership to the quarterback position.
news

Inside Ron Rivera's Plans For Free Agency

Rivera has another chance to improve Washington's roster for the 2021 season. Here is a sneak peak into his approach for free agency.
news

Washington Free Agency Timeline

Check back here throughout free agency with reports about who Washington has added to its roster.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the quarterbacks who will be available. 
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the offensive linemen who will be available. 
news

Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents? 

With NFL free agency set to begin March 17, Washington players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.
news

NFL Sets Salary Cap At $182.5 Million

Washington has the sixth-most available cap space in the league entering free agency, according to Spotrac.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the wide receivers who will be available. 
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed  the local media via Zoom to discuss free agency, which kicks off next week, and the draft. Here's what we learned.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Linebacker

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the linebackers who will be available. 
Advertising