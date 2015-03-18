WATCH: Kapnos Chef George Pagonis Prepares Redskins Tailgate Dish

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

If you paid attention to the latest season of Top Chef, then the name George Pagonis will stand out.

After originally getting knocked out of the show's first round, he was brought back and made a strong push to the finish, missing the cut with just a few rounds to go.

Pagonis, of course, is an executive chef at burgeoning Greek restaurant Kapnos, in Washington, D.C., and has also been a lifelong Redskins fan. He's happy to show off both passions when he can.

So, we went to visit Pagonis recently at the Kapnos kitchen to talk about being a Redskins fan and watch him prepare a lamb gyro, a dish he typically prepares for friends and family when he tailgates each year at FedExField.

Watch the cooking segment above and look out for a longer interview with him in the weeks ahead.

.

.