Way Too Early Mock Drafts: QB Mac Jones To Washington?

The Washington Football Team has officially entered the offseason, and experts have already started speculating who it will pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's who experts believe the Washington Football Team will draft with the 19th overall pick.
CBS Sports
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Dennis Dodd: "Jones isn't known for his athleticism, but he's a first-round talent who could end up going off the board earlier than this. The Football Team needs a QB and they'll think long and hard about taking one here, assuming any are left."
PFF
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Anthony Treash: "Darrisaw didn't quite break Penei Sewell's record for the highest single-season PFF grade by a Power 5 tackle (95.8), but he certainly challenged it, and he did so despite going against far stiffer competition. Darrisaw led all Power 5 tackles in both pass-and run-blocking grade this year, culminating in a 95.6 PFF overall grade for the season. The Virginia Tech left tackle logged 293 pass-block snaps across 10 starts in 2020, yet he allowed just six pressures, all of which were hurries. He also notched the highest positively graded run-block rate in the Power 5 for his efforts as a people-mover in the Hokies' zone-rushing attack."
Sporting News
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
Vinnie Iyer: "Washington might wait on QB in the draft and think more about Taylor Heinicke as a potential starter in 2021 after his playoff performance. They need to also get a good complementary receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Bateman, who opted back in for a while in 2020, put up 60 catches for 1,201 yards and 11 TDs working opposite Buccaneers draft pick Tyler Johnson in 2019. Without Johnson, he finished with 36 catches for 472 yards and 2 TDs in five games this season."
247 Sports
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Joal Ryan: Former XFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a great game in Washington's Jan. 9 playoff loss to Tampa Bay. But the team still needs a fresh start at the position. Enter Alabama's Mac Jones. Heading into the 2020 college football championship, Jones passed for more than 4,000 yards on the season.
Pro Football Network
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Ian Cummings: "The Washington Football Team is actually fairly complete. Give them a top quarterback from this year's class, and they're a playoff contender again in 2021. But they're not in position to get a top quarterback this year, so unless they make a blockbuster trade, they're looking at drafting weapons instead.
Jaylen Waddle is an excellent pick here. He offers the elite dynamic run-after-catch ability that gleans versatility in Scott Turner's offense. Additionally, he's a tough player who can go vertical and make plays at every level."
Fansided
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame
Cory Kinnan: "The Washington Football Team looked as though they may need a new offensive tackle after trading Trent Williams to the 49ers over the offseason. However, with the play of Cornelius Lucas and Morgan Moses may have changed those plans. Out of reach of a top quarterback in the class as well, Washington lands a defensive chess piece instead.
"How does a linebacker who can man up in the nickel and also flash excellent range over the top of the defense sound?
"With the 19th overall pick in this 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Washington takes the versatile and explosive Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah. With the ability to transform an entire defense as a chess piece, Owusu-Koramoah is a welcome addition for Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera."
The Athletic
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G ,USC
Dane Brugler: "Although Cornelius Lucas played above expectations this season, left tackle is a position Washington will consider upgrading. Vera-Tucker was graded as a second-round guard before the season, but he moved to left tackle and played at a high level, boosting his draft grade."
Newsday
Kyle Pitts, WR/TE, Florida
Nick Klopsis: "Washington still needs a franchise quarterback, but outside of receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, their pass-catching corps is quite underwhelming. Kyle Pitts was the top target in Florida's high-octane offense thanks to his rare mix of size, speed, body control, route-running ability and hands. He can line up anywhere on offense and immediately be a mismatch for whoever is covering him."
NBC Sports
Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Ethan Cadeaux: "Cornelius Lucas has been solid for Washington, but the Burgundy and Gold are still in search of their cornerstone left tackle following Trent Williams' departure. That's why they snag Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood here. Leatherwood likely would have been a first-rounder had he entered the draft last year, but choose to stay his senior year to improve his draft stock. Now, he's a for-sure first-round pick."
USA TODAY
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech:
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Should Ron Rivera look to stay the course with Alex Smith at quarterback, the most reasonable route for Washington to buoy its offense might be bringing on a stalwart tackle."