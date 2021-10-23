'We are the leaders of right now': Black Engagement Network's 'Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp' illuminates important opportunities for Black business owners  

Between Bailey's sessions, Kindra Harvey presented on diverse supplier certification, a key inclusion for the event's varied attendees who own businesses in spaces ranging from fitness to clothing to therapy services. In the session, Harvey explained how certified diverse supplier status allows diverse business owners access to designated funding.

This topic was particularly important to Head -- not just because of her future as a business owner, but also because of her family's past as Black entrepreneurs. In the 1940s, Head's grandfather on her father's side became the first black man in Tennessee to get a contractor's license. Head's grandfather on her mother's side was pivotal in filing a class action lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture, because of its refusal to give loans to Black farmers.

When elaborating on the advocacy of her grandfathers, Head reflected on the problematic attitudes and absence of understanding around racial issues of that time. Intentional consideration for minority business owners didn't exist. Diverse supplier certifications didn't exist. "That was a reason they struggled so hard," Head said. "Nobody was setting anything aside to even out the playing field."

The hope is that events like Washington's Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp will continue to pass on knowledge to strengthen existing Black entrepreneurial legacies and build new ones.

Though Bailey didn't know about Emmalyne Head's grandfathers, his final words to attendees on Saturday seemed to harmonize with the message at the core of this family story.

"Being a Black business owner and thinking about us standing on the shoulders of our ancestors, it's a responsibility and a privilege," Bailey said. "You can go out and share this information with someone in your community who looks like you. We are the leaders of right now."

About Washington's Black Engagement Network & the Shop Black Directory

