News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

'We give ourselves a chance': Washington's surge toward playoffs continues with win over Seahawks

Dec 01, 2021 at 12:23 PM
Matthew Paras

The Washington Times

Times120121
J.D. McKissic dives for the end zone during the Washington Football Team's game against the Seattle Seahawks. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

By the time Ron Rivera made his way to his postgame press conference, the Washington coach was much more subdued. But minutes before, fresh off a captivating 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rivera stormed off the field in celebration -- yelling "Let's go!' to the fans cheering from the stands. In the locker room, Rivera's fireworks continued. He told his team that everyone in the room was exactly who they needed to win games. 

And they sure have won lately.  

"I don't [care] how they stack it against us," Rivera said in a video posted to the team's social media feeds. "We're whipping (teams)."

Can you blame him for being fired up? Rivera's team has now won three straight -- and more importantly, the Burgundy and Gold (5-6) would be in the playoffs if the season ended today as the NFC's seventh seed. There's still a lot of football left, of course, but Washington is now in a much better position to control its own path. Starting next week, the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders and then closes the season with five straight division games.

In the process of this turnaround, Washington has started to resemble the team that Rivera thought they could be when the season began. No longer is Washington committing the types of inexcusable errors that led to a 2-6 start. Rather, the Burgundy and Gold have outright bullied teams over its win streak -- notably controlling the time of possession and forcing teams off the field with an imposing defense.

Monday was no exception. Even if the final score didn't reflect that.

Against Seattle, Washington held the ball for 41:40 to Seattle's 18:20. The defense held the Seahawks to just 267 yards.

"It really wasn't going to happen overnight," Rivera said of his team's surge. "I think we're coming together and being the type of team we envisioned. If we continue to work and play the way we've played, we give ourselves a chance. That's all we need -- a chance."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Seahawks, Week 12

Check out the top shots from the top shots from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20211129 Week 12 001A
1 / 171
20211129 Week 12 002A
2 / 171
20211129 Week 12 003A
3 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 004A
4 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 005A
5 / 171
20211129 Week 12 006A
6 / 171
20211129 Week 12 007A
7 / 171
20211129 Week 12 008A
8 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 009A
9 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 010A
10 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 011A
11 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 012A
12 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 013A
13 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 014A
14 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 015A
15 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 016A
16 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 017A
17 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 018A
18 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 019A
19 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 020A
20 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 021A
21 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 022A
22 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 023A
23 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 024A
24 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 025A
25 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 026A
26 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 027A
27 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 028A
28 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 029A
29 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 030A
30 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 031A
31 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 032A
32 / 171
20211129 Week 12 033A
33 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 034A
34 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 035A
35 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 036A
36 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 037A
37 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 038A
38 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 039A
39 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 040A
40 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 041A
41 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 042A
42 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 043A
43 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 044A
44 / 171
20211129 Week 12 045A
45 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 046A
46 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 047A
47 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 048A
48 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 049A
49 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 050A
50 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 051A
51 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 052A
52 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 053A
53 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 054A
54 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 055A
55 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 056A
56 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 057A
57 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 058A
58 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 059A
59 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 060A
60 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 061A
61 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 062A
62 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 063A
63 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 064A
64 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 065A
65 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 066A
66 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 067A
67 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 068A
68 / 171
20211129 Week 12 069A
69 / 171
20211129 Week 12 070A
70 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 071A
71 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 072A
72 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 073A
73 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 074A
74 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 075A
75 / 171
20211129 Week 12 076A
76 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 077A
77 / 171
20211129 Week 12 078A
78 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 079A
79 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 080A
80 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 081A
81 / 171
20211129 Week 12 082A
82 / 171
20211129 Week 12 083A
83 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 084A
84 / 171
20211129 Week 12 085A
85 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 086A
86 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 087A
87 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 088A
88 / 171
20211129 Week 12 089A
89 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 090A
90 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 091A
91 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 092A
92 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 093A
93 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 094A
94 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 095A
95 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 096A
96 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 097A
97 / 171
20211129 Week 12 098A
98 / 171
20211129 Week 12 099A
99 / 171
20211129 Week 12 100A
100 / 171
20211129 Week 12 101A
101 / 171
20211129 Week 12 102A
102 / 171
20211129 Week 12 103A
103 / 171
20211129 Week 12 104A
104 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 105A
105 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 106A
106 / 171
20211129 Week 12 107A
107 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 108A
108 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 109A
109 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 110A
110 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 111A
111 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 112A
112 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 113A
113 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 114A
114 / 171
20211129 Week 12 115A
115 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 116A
116 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 117A
117 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 118A
118 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 119A
119 / 171
20211129 Week 12 120A
120 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 121A
121 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 122A
122 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 123A
123 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 124A
124 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 125A
125 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 126A
126 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 127A
127 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 128A
128 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 129A
129 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 130A
130 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 131A
131 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 132A
132 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 133A
133 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 134A
134 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 135A
135 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 136A
136 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 137A
137 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 138A
138 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 139A
139 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 140A
140 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 141A
141 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 142A
142 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 143A
143 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 144A
144 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 145A
145 / 171
20211129 Week 12 146A
146 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 147A
147 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 148A
148 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 149A
149 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 150A
150 / 171
20211129 Week 12 151A
151 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 171A
152 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 152A
153 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 153A
154 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 154A
155 / 171
Emilee Fails
20211129 Week 12 155A
156 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 156A
157 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 157A
158 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 158A
159 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 159A
160 / 171
20211129 Week 12 160A
161 / 171
20211129 Week 12 161A
162 / 171
20211129 Week 12 162A
163 / 171
20211129 Week 12 163A
164 / 171
20211129 Week 12 164A
165 / 171
20211129 Week 12 165A
166 / 171
20211129 Week 12 166A
167 / 171
20211129 Week 12 167A
168 / 171
20211129 Week 12 168A
169 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 169A
170 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211129 Week 12 170A
171 / 171
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There are reasons to be skeptical that Washington can maintain its success. The 3-8 Seahawks, for instance, are far removed from being an annual contender and their offense ranked as one of the worst in the league coming into the matchup. Washington's two-point margin of victory might not have been the most convincing, especially as Seattle stormed back in a final two-minute drive -- only to fall short on the two-point conversion attempt. Who knows, too, if Washington can continue to control the clock the way it has the past few weeks.

Still, Washington is responding to critical moments in a way that it failed to do so earlier in the season.

When Joey Slye went down with a hamstring injury just before halftime -- getting hurt while running back on a blocked extra-point attempt that was returned for a score -- the Burgundy and Gold were left without a kicker. The offense, however, didn't fold. After running back J.D. McKissic scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, Rivera sent out the offense for a two-point attempt rather than let punter Tress Way try a field goal. Rivera's decision was rewarded as running back Antonio Gibson punched in a run to give Washington a 17-9 lead.

That eight-point differential proved to matter. Despite Washington's defense forcing four straight three-and-outs to begin the second half, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a late push when he connected with wide receiver Freddie Swain on a 32-yard bomb with 15 seconds left.

Even there, Washington handled the adversity well. On Seattle's two-point try, Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller read the quarterback's eyes and picked off Wilson. The team's lead stayed intact.

"You don't reward a fish for swimming," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We're supposed to win football games. ... We haven't arrived yet."

Amid Washington's win streak, the team has gotten some breaks. In Week 12, a number of NFC teams -- Philadelphia, Minnesota, New Orleans -- that Washington needed to lose did just that. The way the standings unfolded left three teams in the NFC tied at 5-6 -- setting up Washington to jump them with a win because of tiebreakers.

That said, it was on Washington to take advantage of the situation. And it did on a night that typically torments the franchise. Before Seattle, Washington was just 2-17 on "Monday Night Football" at FedEx Field.

Rivera couldn't hide his excitement. Even in his press conference, a small smile crept across the coach's face when asked if he paid attention to the standings Sunday when Washington didn't have to play. "Oh yeah," he said.

At their core, Washington players still needed to believe they had something to play for. And to get his team to stick together, Rivera broke out the age-old "David vs. Goliath" metaphor. After the team's upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month -- the win that kickstarted the team's streak -- Rivera went as far as to throw a stone in the locker room following the win.

On Monday, he continued that tradition -- having quarterback Taylor Heinicke (223 yards) chuck the rock against a whiteboard.

"We've had some ups and downs this season," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. "We've leaned on each other to right the ship. ... The David vs. Goliath story was where we were at, but I think we're going to continue to get better and see where we can go from there."

Related Content

news

Washington vs. Raiders preview | A road trip to Vegas

The Washington Football Team is looking for its fourth consecutive win in the desert as it travels to play the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

Washington has won three straight games since the bye week, but it's not going to change its mentality with six games left.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team is the winner of three in a row after a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the night.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following the 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of their most memorable quotes.
news

Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

Running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson and safety Landon Collins helped lift Washington to a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Here's how they played on Monday night.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team has claimed its third straight win with a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks and put itself in the playoff conversation with six games left. Here are five takeaways from the win.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Logan Thomas activated off Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves before Monday night kickoff

Thomas, who has not played since Week 4, returned to the active roster ahead of Washington's Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Making a statement on primetime

The Washington Football Team is taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football battle. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to get a win on Monday Night Football

The Washington Football Team will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 12 battle as it looks to get closer to .500. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Humphries adds another security blanket for Washington's receiving corps

Terry McLaurin is still Washington's most reliable weapon on offense, but Humphries is not far behind with his ability to work in the middle of the field.
Advertising