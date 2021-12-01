'We give ourselves a chance': Washington's surge toward playoffs continues with win over Seahawks

Can you blame him for being fired up? Rivera's team has now won three straight -- and more importantly, the Burgundy and Gold (5-6) would be in the playoffs if the season ended today as the NFC's seventh seed. There's still a lot of football left, of course, but Washington is now in a much better position to control its own path. Starting next week, the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders and then closes the season with five straight division games.

In the process of this turnaround, Washington has started to resemble the team that Rivera thought they could be when the season began. No longer is Washington committing the types of inexcusable errors that led to a 2-6 start. Rather, the Burgundy and Gold have outright bullied teams over its win streak -- notably controlling the time of possession and forcing teams off the field with an imposing defense.

Monday was no exception. Even if the final score didn't reflect that.

Against Seattle, Washington held the ball for 41:40 to Seattle's 18:20. The defense held the Seahawks to just 267 yards.