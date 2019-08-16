'We're Here To Cause Problems': Starting Defense Smothers Bengals In Limited Action 

Goals for the starting defense included playing fast, physical and in relentless pursuit of the ball carrier, middle linebacker Jon Bostic said. The Redskins were hungry, corner Josh Norman added. They were tired of going against their own offense every day in practice, especially along the defensive front.

"When you get them bulls up there running like they're doing, it's going to be very chaotic once they get to the football," Norman said of his teammates in the trenches. "They were licking their chops, ears pinned back and were ready to show today."

Sometimes, though, their physicality was too much for the referees' liking. On the second play from scrimmage, Nicholson received a penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact. Two plays later, Jonathan Allen got hit with a 15-yarder for unnecessary roughness. And on the next snap Norman received two flags, one for unnecessary roughness and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct.

By way of four yards from scrimmage and 45 penalty yards, Cincinnati moved into the red zone. Yet three plays later, it was Nicholson streaking towards the opposite end zone, with Payne and outside linebacker Montez Sweat leading the way.