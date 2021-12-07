Week 14 Power Rankings | Washington is on the rise

The Washington Football Team has won its last four games, and the national pundits are starting to take notice of the team's progress. Here's where it stands in the power rankings as of Week 14.
Dan Hanzus: "A clutch field goal by Brian Johnson -- Washington's fourth kicker this season -- allowed the Football Team to escape with a 17-15 win in Vegas and stay in playoff position in the wide-open NFC. The real star of the game was the revitalized defense, which continues to thrive without several of its best players."
Dalton Miller: "Washington might not be an incredibly strong football team on offense, but there's no questioning how gutsy Taylor Heinicke and Co. are. If they can avoid mistakes and play good defense, they give themselves a shot to win late. It's one of the reasons they're rising in the NFL Power Rankings here in Week 14."
Nate Davis: "Last year, they rode a late-season four-game winning streak to a division title. Could history be repeating itself? The scalding Washington Football Team now hits its crucial closing stretch, the final five games against NFC East foes."
John Keim: "Heinicke's future in the NFL is secure, but if he can lead Washington to a strong finish over the next five games -- say, a 4-1 mark -- it could elevate him in the eyes of others."
Pete Prisco: "Here comes the Football Team. They have won four straight to get back into the playoff mix. The defense has been much improved."
Vinnie Iyer: "Taylor Heinicke has lead Washington to four consecutive wins with the hopes of getting his team back into the playoffs, this time as an above-.500 wild card with an outside chance of winning the division with the two games left against both the Cowboys and the Eagles. That was an impressive all-around hard-fought win at the Raiders."
The Washington Football Team travelled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 13 matchup hoping to extend its win streak and keep its playoff hopes alive. (Photos by Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
"A second straight NFC East title isn't completely out of the question, either. The division will be decided in the next month or so, as Washington and Dallas meet twice in three weeks, including this Sunday in the nation's capital."
Mark Maske: "The winning streak is at four games entering the first of two meetings over a three-game span with the Cowboys, and this team clearly believes in its ability to deliver late in tight games."