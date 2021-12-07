Week 14 Power Rankings | Washington is on the rise

Pete Prisco: " Here comes the Football Team. They have won four straight to get back into the playoff mix. The defense has been much improved."

Vinnie Iyer: "Taylor Heinicke has lead Washington to four consecutive wins with the hopes of getting his team back into the playoffs, this time as an above-.500 wild card with an outside chance of winning the division with the two games left against both the Cowboys and the Eagles. That was an impressive all-around hard-fought win at the Raiders."