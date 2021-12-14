Week 15 power rankings | Washington slips after loss to Dallas

Any opinions shown in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team had its win streak snapped by the Dallas Cowboys after a 27-20 loss. Here's that reflected the national pundits' opinions of the team with four games left.

Rank: 19

John Keim: Washington has lost key players to injury (most notably quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and tight end Logan Thomas), and potential playmaker Curtis Samuel missed eight games with a groin injury and has yet to have the desired impact.

Rank: 18

Dan Hanzus: With Antonio Gibson and the ground attack neutralized by the Cowboys' stout front, Heinicke failed to move the offense before departing in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Rank: 21