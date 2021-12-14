Week 15 power rankings | Washington slips after loss to Dallas

Any opinions shown in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football Team had its win streak snapped by the Dallas Cowboys after a 27-20 loss. Here's that reflected the national pundits' opinions of the team with four games left.
Rank: 19
John Keim: Washington has lost key players to injury (most notably quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and tight end Logan Thomas), and potential playmaker Curtis Samuel missed eight games with a groin injury and has yet to have the desired impact.
Rank: 18
Dan Hanzus: With Antonio Gibson and the ground attack neutralized by the Cowboys' stout front, Heinicke failed to move the offense before departing in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
Rank: 21
Connor Orr: Washington Football Team has rebounded as a run defending unit and has not rushed for fewer than 100 yards since their win over the Buccaneers in Week 10. Taylor Heinicke is hanging tough, but will he have the mobility to get him out of the pocket and complete some of those signature, Favre-ian passes in a December clash in Philly?
Rank: 23
Mike Florio: Sometimes, Goliath beats David.
Rank: 18
NFL Staff: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a concussion early in the game. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (knee) and center Tyler Larsen (Achilles) also exited the game and did not return.
Rank: 19
Nate Davis: The defensive line that's supposed to be this team's foundation is suddenly almost unrecognizable with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Chase Young on injured reserve.
The Washington Football Team hosts the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)
Rank: 15
Russell S. Baxter: Taylor Heinicke hit on only 11-of-25 throws for 122 yards, was sacked four times and had two of the club's four turnovers. Washington rallied from a 24-0 halftime deficit to narrow the gap to seven points. But Ron Rivera's club could not complete the comeback.
Rank: 21
Mark Maske: The winning streak ended. QB Taylor Heinicke got hurt. It was a pretty dismal day for Washington. The defeat at home to the Cowboys probably put the NFC East title out of reach.