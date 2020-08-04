News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 10:27 AM

WFCF Partners With BreadCoin And Mobile Hope To Serve Hundreds Of Families

Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation partnered with BreadCoin and Mobile Hope to package and distribute food packages to over 300 families in need in the DMV area.

Mobile Hope has had a strong partnership with local school districts since its inception. Once CEO Donna Fortier realized schools were switching to virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew kids they normally helped were going to have a hard time receiving food. She and the other employees' mindset immediately shifted into high gear.

"Every week we go to about 20 stops and so far...we've already fed over 83,000 family members since COVID started," Fortier said.

More than 30 Washington Football staff members and community volunteers came together to help out those in need. Fortier said it was a blessing to have the support from the organization.

"We love working with Mobile Hope. They do a lot of great work here in the Loudoun County, Leesburg area," said Calvin Parson, Washington Football's Director of Community and Charitable Programs. "When we got together with BreadCoin, we thought it would be the perfect partnership to be able to provide food packages and fresh produce to the Mobile Hope community."

The Washington Football Team and Washington Football Charitable Foundation take pride in engaging with community opportunities as frequently as possible and doing their part in giving back during this time of uncertainty.

If you are interested in getting involved and working with Mobile Hope, please contact them at 703-771-1400 or visit their website https://www.mobilehopeloudoun.org/.

