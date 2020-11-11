WFT Daily: A Proven Winner

QUICK HITS

-- Bryce Love returns to practice: Bryce Love has yet to make his NFL debut, but there is a chance that could happen soon. The 2019 fourth-round pick returned to practice Wednesday, meaning Washington has 21 days to either add him to the active roster or keep him on Injured Reserve, which is where he's been since Oct. 2. Love was placed on IR because of knee swelling stemming from a torn ACL at Stanford in 2018.

"You see the quickness is still there," Rivera said. "It was good to see him out on the practice field running around. You saw his quickness; you saw his burst. He showed some good hands out of the backfield as well. It was good to see him out there."

-- Quarterback Steven Montez has been "fun to watch": With Allen (ankle) out indefinitely, Washington's third quarterback is Steven Montez, an undrafted rookie who has spent the entire season on the practice squad. Rivera described Montez as an athletic, intelligent signal-caller with "the ability to make all the throws." Montez has to learn to put more touch on his passes, Rivera said, but he likes Montez's physical tools and mental approach to the game. He's also been following around Allen and Smith, and Rivera believes their knowledge and experience is starting to rub off on him.

"He's got a 90 mile-an-hour fast ball and an 89 mile-an-hour fast ball. There's not a lot of difference in the way that he throws the ball, and he's got to learn how to do that to help him. He's very smart, bright. He spends the time studying and doing the things that you want young quarterbacks to do in terms of developing good habits.

-- Kendall Fuller is having a Pro Bowl type season: Kendall Fuller's return to Washington has included interceptions, pass breakups and not many completions allowed. In fact, Fuller has the lowest passer rating allowed by cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He also ranks second in the NFL with four interceptions despite missing two games because of injury.